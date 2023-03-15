To February the traffic of the container in the port of Long Beach has collapsed of the -31.7%

Last month, the decline in container traffic enlivened from the port of Long Beach, trend negative that has been in place since last August. Further significant decline recorded in February 2023 is from attribute, according to the Port Authority of the Californian airport, to warehouses already full of goods, to the reduction of the costs of consumers and the closure of factories in East Asia for Lunar New Year holiday.
Last month the port of Long Beach has enlivened Altogether 544 thousand teu, with a contraction of -31.7% compared to container traffic totaled in February 2022. The full containers at disembarkation and embarkation amounted respectively to 255 thousand teu (- 34.7%) and 111 thousand teu (- 5.9%), while the empty container has been 178 thousand (- 38.3%).
In the first two months of 2023 the total traffic was 1,12 million teu, with a decrease of the -30.1% on the same period of last year, of which 518 thousand teu full to the landing (- 33.5%), 216 thousand teu full boarding (- 10.1%) and 382 thousand teu empty (-33,7%).