New tender by Interporto Bologna for the acquisition of two gantry cranes

Interporto Bologna has launched a new tender to equip the hub interport managed by the company of two new gantry cranes, with an estimated total investment of 9.65 million euros. The race banned at the end of last year with the aim of buying the two Lifting and handling equipment, in fact, had not been improved due to failure to exceed the threshold of evaluation of the technical offer by all competitors. The New tender procedure fixed for next March 28 at 13.00 on deadline for sending tenders that will be evaluated with the application of the criterion of the economically plus advantageous.