Activated the procedure for the construction of the filling tank of the port of Brindisi

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Southern has started the completion of the infrastructure port of call of Brindisi by quay and construction of the rear bridge between the Petrochemical pier and Costa Morena Est. After the signing of the specific decree by of the president of the institution, Ugo Patroni Griffi, was Published the public notice to collect the demonstrations of interest in the realization of the work for which it is A basic tender amount of 34.8 million euros is foreseen financed by the programme of infrastructural interventions in the field of port synergistic and complementary to the PNRR. The companies in possession of the general requirements set out in the announcement may submit an application participation, notwithstanding the provisions of the Code of Public Contracts, and will be subsequently invited, after the verification and approval of the executive project, to the procedure negotiated without a call for tenders for the award of the works to be awarded with the criterion of the lowest price, to be identified by reduction percentage of the basic auction amount.
The presentation of the expression of interest must Arrive by next April 20 at 11.00. The intervention must be completed within 610 days.
Patroni Griffi highlighted that it is the "queen of all the works, without which - he explained - we could not start the actions planned to give an epochal turning point to the Infrastructural development of the Brindisi airport. An intervention historic and too long awaited inserted, by the government in the plan of the 15 works considered indispensable for the country system, for the which need certain and tight implementation times». The president of the AdSP has remembered that the realization of the work "It will allow us to proceed expeditiously with dredging of the port and to realize new berths for ferries and ships from cruise to Sant'Apollinare».