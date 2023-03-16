BIMCO campaign to promote the use of electronic bills of lading in the dry bulk segment

BIMCO, the international association that represents beyond the 60% of the world's commercial naval fleet started the campaign "25 by 25 pledge" whose purpose is to accelerate the adoption of electronic bills of lading and which is based on the commitment of some of the leading operators in the segment dry bulk, in particular mining companies, to send 25% of their total volume of at least one type of goods transported by sea using bills of lading Electronic.
'Widespread adoption of electronic bills of lading - underlined Grant Hunter, Director of Standards, Innovation and BIMCO research - represents an important step in the Digital transformation of the shipping industry. We are pleased that Some of the major players in the solid bulk sector are already supporting this Community initiative aimed at achieve 25% utilization in the entire bulk sector. In recent years these mining companies have accomplished good progress in eBL adoption, mainly with regard to iron ore, but much can be done about more'.
To date, they have joined the "25 by 25 pledge" campaign the mining companies Vale, BHP, RioTinto and AngloAmerican and the shipping companies COSCO Shipping Bulk, Oldendorff and Star Bulk.