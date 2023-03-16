Carnival is the first cruise line to have accommodated 100 million passengers on its ships

The Carnival Cruise Line of the US group Carnival Corporation today celebrated an all-time record for the company and for the entire cruise industry having reached, first among All the world's brands in the sector, the goal of 100 million passengers hosted on board their ships. This significant number of customers was celebrated on board the Carnival Sunrise
in the Port of Miami, where Carnival was founded in 1972, with the boarding of Debi and Davi Clifford with the their family welcomed by the president of Carnival, Christine Duffy, and the commander of Carnival Sunrise
, Luca Cherchi.