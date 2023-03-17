The Council of Ministers approved the decree-law for the construction of the Bridge over the Strait of Messina

Yesterday the Council of Ministers approved the decree-law for for the construction of the Bridge over the Strait of Messina, giving the green light - specified the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport whose owner, Matteo Salvini, proposed the provision together with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni - to a text that allows the design path to be immediately restarted, and realization of the work. MIT has announced that the measure provides for the rebirth of the Strait of Messina Society which will have a new and more modern governance and provides also a solid participation of the Ministry of Economy and Finance and MIT confirming the importance that the government attributes to the stable connection between Calabria and Sicily.
In addition, the ministry led by Salvini has specified that the project will be based on the final one of 2011 that will be adapted to the new technical, safety and environmental standards. 'The new authorization process - MIT has highlighted - will have to Stamp the longest cable-stayed bridge in the world (3.2 kilometers), which will represent the flagship of Italian engineering art».
Salvini stressed that it will be a strong work green, which will reduce carbon pollution carbon, in addition to allowing a substantial saving of time and money to all who have to cross the strait, and it will be also a source of great tourist attraction.
For the Calabria Region, the Councillor for Social Policies and Emma Staine, said: "This is a important result achieved by the League that will represent for Calabria a great opportunity for development and will have A positive impact on the local economy. Public works, in fact - said Staine - constitute a pillar fundamental for the revitalization of the territories. Finally the The South, in particular Sicily and Calabria, will be able to catch up with the rest of the country and catch up infrastructure no longer tolerable. I thank the Minister of Infrastructures Matteo Salvini for his commitment to realization of this great strategic work for the entire country, which will finally be connected in its entirety."
The President of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, has expressed 'great appreciation and satisfaction' for the Green light of the Council of Ministers to the decree law on the Bridge of the Strait, "a strategic work - Schifani pointed out - that Sicily and Sicilians have always considered fundamental for to eliminate the North-South divide and which will allow the our island to finally have a direct connection with Italy and the rest of Europe. Naturally at the Bridge - has added the president of the Sicilian Region - the overall upgrading of road and motorway networks to it connected and the implementation of supporting infrastructures that are necessary'.