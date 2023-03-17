testata inforMARE
SHIPPING
ITF campaign in Mediterranean ports focused on four flags of convenience
Ships registered in the registers of the Cook Islands, Palau, Sierra Leone and Togo will be inspected
Londra
March 17, 2023
The International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) announced the launch of a campaign in the Mediterranean to Four flags under examination in view of the poor ascertained level of safety of the ships flying them, being included in the Black lists and Grey lists of Paris MoU and Tokyo Mou, the Memoranda of Understanding on the safety control of the navigation by port States. ITF has announced that Over the next eight weeks, an army of its own inspectors and those of other seafarers' unions and authorities dockers will carry out checks throughout the Mediterranean on the Safety and welfare of seafarers on board ships flying the flags of the Cook Islands, Palau, Sierra Leone and Togo.

ITF explained that the campaign was decided on the basis of of a recent analysis showing how the registers of the four flags of convenience were related to more than 100 members crews of ships abandoned in the last two years, with millions of dollars in unpaid wages from shipowners to crews that ITF subsequently had to recover on behalf of the Maritime. 'Substandard maritime transport in the Mediterranean - underlined the coordinator of the inspectorate of the ITF, Steve Trowsdale - is deteriorating wages and conditions of seafarers, endangering the lives of seafarers. crews and putting our environment at risk. These flags They take money from shipowners to register ships that other nations They would not touch with a finger. Many of these are old ships and They are poorly maintained by their owners. Many of these ships are dangerous and should not operate."

"Our goal - explained Seddik Berrama, General Secretary of the Algerian Transport Union FNTT and Deputy President of the ITF for the Arab World Region - is from highlight examples of substandard shipping that We see regularly in our ports. If we are able to make in the public domain that the abuses suffered by the crews are too much Often ignored by these flags, then we will send the fort message that substandard shipping is not tolerable."
PORTI
On the basis of the Council of State's pronouncement, the AdSP of Livorno tries to put an end to the contrasts on service to passengers
Livorno
The AdSP confirms that the concession awarded to Sintermar Darsena Toscana will continue to the end of the deadline
The Council of Ministers approved the decree-law for the realization of the Ponte on the Strait of Messina
INFRASTRUCTURE
The Council of Ministers approved the decree-law for the realization of the Ponte on the Strait of Messina
Rome
The project will be based on the final one of 2011
Carnival is the first cruise company to have housed 100 million passengers on its ships.
CRUISES
Carnival is the first cruise company to have housed 100 million passengers on its ships.
Miami
The finish line was celebrated in Miami today
MARITIME TRANSPORT
BIMCO campaign to promote the use of electronic cargo policies in the dry bulk segment
Copenhagen
Involves mining companies and shipping companies
PORTI
Activated the procedure for the realization of the Brindisi harbour-filled tank
Bari
The expected amount of the work is around 35 million euros
PORTI
Signed contracts for the realization of the two new container terminals in the Egyptian ports of Sokhna and Dekheila
Al-Sokhna
They were underwritten by Hutchison Ports, CMA CGM, and COSCO and Hutchison Ports and TiL (MSC) respectively.
PORTI
The new container terminal of the Egyptian port of Sokhna will be able to handle 1.7 million teu
Hong Kong
The new container terminal of the Egyptian port of Sokhna will be able to handle 1.7 million teu
Concession contract lasting 30 years
PORTI
Decrease in container traffic at ports in Singapore and Hong Kong in February
Singapore / Hong Kong
Pushups of -5.6% and -1.8% respectively
INTERPORTI
New tender of Interporto Bologna for the acquisition of two portal cranes
Bentiwant
The estimated investment is 9.65 million euros.
INDUSTRY
Container maker Singamas stores a bad second semester of 2022
Hong Kong
Container maker Singamas stores a bad second semester of 2022
Expected improvement in the market during the second half of 2023
MARITIME TRANSPORT
In 2022 the Shipping division of Orsero imprinted considerable momentum on the growth of the group's results
Milan
The activity of the vessels generated revenues of 142.4 million euros (+ 37.2%)
MARITIME TRANSPORT
CMA CGM will convert the loan to Brittany Ferries in a stake in the company
Marseille
It will acquire up to 12% of the capital
PORTI
In February, container traffic in the port of Long Beach collapsed by -31.7%
Long Beach
In the first two months of 2023, the decline was -30.1% percent.
PORTI
Last year, passenger traffic in Global Ports Holding's terminals grew +390,6 percent.
Istanbul
The business generated revenues of 1.74 billion Turkish liras (+ 508%)
This year Fincantieri's workload will create hundreds of new jobs in Friuli Venezia Giulia
SHIPYARDS
This year Fincantieri's workload will create hundreds of new jobs in Friuli Venezia Giulia
Trieste
Expected 680 opportunities for employment. Recruiting Day on April 18
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Evergreen closes 2022 with a record economic account
Taipei
Evergreen closes 2022 with a record economic account
Accentuated decline in results in the last quarter
PORTI
In 2022 Spanish ports paid almost 1.2 billion euros in the state coffers.
Madrid
Increase of 11.5% percent on the previous year
CRUISES
Seabourn has sold the luxury cruise ship Seabourn Odyssey at MOL
Seattle
It was built by the yard T. Mariotti
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Fine of $950mila at Taiwanese Wan Hai Lines
Washington
Transactive agreement with US federal agency FMC
In the third quarter of 2022, the traffic of goods in Greek ports fell by -3.1% percent.
PORTI
In the third quarter of 2022, the traffic of goods in Greek ports fell by -3.1% percent.
Pyreo
Passenger in growth of 19.2%
SAFETY & SECURITY
Anti-piracy exercise in the Gulf of Guinea
Rome
Anti-piracy exercise in the Gulf of Guinea
It involved the ship "Commander Foscari" of the Navy and the mercantile "Great Luanda" of the Grimaldi
ASSOCIATIONS
A Eurosceptic Federagents looks to South
Rome
Opportunities from the industrial, logistical and commercial activism of the MENA area countries
AD Ports initiates a letter of intent for the realization of a multipurpose terminal in the port of Pointe-Noire
PORTI
AD Ports initiates a letter of intent for the realization of a multipurpose terminal in the port of Pointe-Noire
Abu Dhabi
The agreement has the duration of one year
MARITIME TRANSPORT
ONE orders ten more new container ships from 13,700 teu
Singapore
They will be taken in delivery in 2025 and 2026
WORK
Tarlazzi (Uiltransport) : detach contract increases to avoid tensions in the world of work
Rome
"The government has a responsibility to avoid the transport of people and goods," he said.
WORK
Career Day in Genoa to work in maritime agencies
Genoa
Initiative of Assagents and the Guidance Sector at Work and placement of the University of Genoa
PORTI
The ports of Ancona and Igoumenitsa to work to develop the Autostrade of the Sea between the Iberian Peninsula and the Eastern Mediterranean
Ancona
PORTI
In February, freight traffic in Russian ports decreased by -3%
St. Petersburg
In February, freight traffic in Russian ports decreased by -3%
In decline exports, imports and loads in transit. Increase in cabotage
GEODIS buys the Transports Devoluy self-transport company
AUTOTRANSPORT
GEODIS buys the Transports Devoluy self-transport company
Levallois-Perret
It has a fleet of about 60 vehicles
SHIPYARDS
In the next few years the navalmechanical group Navantia will hire over 1,500 people
Barcelona
In the next few years the navalmechanical group Navantia will hire over 1,500 people
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Wednesday.
PORTI
Tender of the Tunisian National Port Authority for six new tugs
The Goulette
Acquisition funded mainly by the Agence Française de Développement
MARITIME TRANSPORT
In February the revenues of Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines decreased by -66.0% and by -69.1%
Taipei
In the first quarter of 2023, the cales were -65.1% percent and -70.1% percent.
MEETINGS
On April 18 Assiterminal will be confronted with politicians and practitioners on the challenges of portugal
Genoa
Meeting at the headquarters of the Federation of the Sea in Rome
INTERPORTI
In the Interport of Nola, a storage and distribution centre of Farvima Medicine has been inaugurated.
Nola
In the logistics platform, there are over 47mila the square metres of capannons occupied by pharmaceutical distribution companies.
Automar gets new areas in the port of Gioia Tauro
PORTI
Automar gets new areas in the port of Gioia Tauro
Verona
Expected the recruitment of 50 workers
LOGISTICA
New warehouse for logistics services of PSA Italy in the port of Genoa
Genoa
It has an area of 1,200 square meters and an outdoor area of 5,000 square meters
SHIPYARDS
Navantia-General Dynamics Agreement NASSCO for the development of offshore wind energy in the USA
Madrid
Expected the production of components and the assembly of floating foundations
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Short the race for the reliance of the rail manoeuvre service in the port of Genoa
Genoa
The total amount based on the tender will be 34.78 million euros.
MEETINGS
On April 13 at Ancona a conference on health and safety at work in the port of port
Ancona
It is organized by Inail Marche in collaboration with the Central Adriatic Sea AdSP
PORTI
Activated the telematics crossing service at the port of Marina di Carrara
The Spezia
It is operational for the incoming goods at the Ponente varco, at the MDC terminal
PORTI
The work of the first batch of the first batch of the new commercial port of Fiumicino has been awarded.
Cyvitavecchia
Musolino : It will be a port infrastructure worthy of this name
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Maersk creates regional direction for West and Central Asia and Africa
Copenhagen
It will be led by Richard Morgan
LOGISTICA
COSCO creates a joint venture to invest in logistics infrastructure in Southeast Asia
Singapore
PORTS
