Abu Dhabi Ports signs a series of agreements to build port terminals for goods and cruise passengers in Egypt

Saturday the Emirati port group Abu Dhabi Ports has signed the concession contract to build and manage a terminal Multipurpose in the Egyptian port of Safaga, on the Red Sea (
of 10 November
2021). In addition, the company has signed with the authorities Egyptian also a series of agreements for the realization of other Multipurpose, rolling stock and cruise terminals.
The contract for the new terminal in the port of Safaga, which is has been signed with the Red Sea Ports Authority, has a duration of 30 years and involves the construction of a terminal with a quay of one thousand linear meters and areas for 810 thousand square meters able to handle five million tons of bulk annually dry and miscellaneous goods, including containerized cargoes of 450 thousand teu and loads ro-ro pairs to 50 thousand CEU, and one million tons of liquid bulk. AD Ports will invest up to 200 million dollars to equip the terminal which, according to forecasts, It will become operational in the second quarter of 2025.
In addition, AD Ports has signed with the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SC Zone) agreements lasting 15 years for the implementation of two terminals for the handling of cement in the port areas of Al Arish and West Port Said Port, on the Mediterranean Sea, which will be both capable of handling 1.0-1.5 million tons of loads per year. The total investment envisaged is one of a billion of one billion Egyptian pounds (33 million dollars). AD Ports to build capacity silos up to to 60 thousand tons in the port of Al Arish and silos of the capacity of 30 thousand tons in West Port Said. Both terminals will become operational in the last quarter of this year.
AD Ports has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the SC Zone for potential collaboration in projects in the fields of transport and infrastructure, agreements with the SC Zone for build three multipurpose, ro-ro and cruise terminals in the port of Sokhna, on the Red Sea, and with the Red Sea Ports Authority for the construction of cruise terminals in the ports of Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh, on the Red Sea.