testata inforMARE
21 March 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
07:15 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
AVIATION
Maersk Air Cargo inaugurates Europe-China air freight service
It is the first air freight link between Denmark and Asia
Copenaghen
March 20, 2023
The Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk, as part of the strategy to increase its services air freight transport that last spring led to the creation of the company Maersk Air Cargo ( of 8 April 2022), announced today the inauguration of a new air service between Europe and China that will connect the airport of Billund, Denmark, with that of Hangzhou, China, with three weekly flights using the first of three Boeing 767-300 recently purchased from Maersk Air Cargo. The new line It is also the first air link for the transport of goods between Denmark and Asia.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
Protocol to develop the Alexandria Smisting stopover in an intermodal freight hub
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Protocol to develop the Alexandria Smisting stopover in an intermodal freight hub
Alexandria
By the end of 2024, the masterplan will be defined for the realization of a modal interchange pole
Ferretti group buys the Ravennate shipyard of the Rosetti Marino
SHIPYARDS
Ferretti group buys the Ravennate shipyard of the Rosetti Marino
Forlì
The acquisition has envisaged an initial investment of around 40 million euros.
OFFSHORE
A.P. Møller-Mærsk will sell the Maersk Supply Service to the parent company A.P. Møller Holding
Copenhagen
A.P. MÃ¸ller-MÃ¦rsk will sell the Maersk Supply Service to the parent company A.P. MÃ¸ller Holding
Transaction of the value of 685 million
Joint venture TX Logistik-Samskip-duisport to manage the intermodal terminal logport III in Duisburg
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Joint venture TX Logistik-Samskip-duisport to manage the intermodal terminal logport III in Duisburg
Duisburg
It has an annual traffic capacity equal to 250mila units of cargo
Abu Dhabi Ports initiates a series of agreements to carry out port terminals for goods and cruise liners in Egypt
PORTI
Abu Dhabi Ports initiates a series of agreements to carry out port terminals for goods and cruise liners in Egypt
Abu Dhabi
Signed the concession contract for the multipurpose terminal in Safaga
PORTI
In February -43.1% of container traffic in the port of Los Angeles confirms the crisis phase of California's ports
Los Angeles
In February -43.1% of container traffic in the port of Los Angeles confirms the crisis phase of California's ports
They also suffer from the East Coast port scans. Expect a modest recovery starting in March
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Freudenberg, Meyer Werft and Royal Caribbean are realizing a new fuel cell system for the naval sector
Papenburg
Freudenberg, Meyer Werft and Royal Caribbean are realizing a new fuel cell system for the naval sector
The first exemplar could be installed on the new "Silver Nova" cruise ship that will be completed in the next few months.
PORTI
FEPORT satisfied with changes to the EU general exemption rules by category
Brussels
The federation continues to cover public investment of up to 150 million euros in ports, including those for cold ironing, the federation said.
MARITIME TRANSPORT
ITF campaign in Mediterranean ports centered on four flags of convenience
London
ITF campaign in Mediterranean ports centered on four flags of convenience
The vessels registered in the registers of Cook Islands, Palau, Sierra Leone and Togo will be inspected
PORTI
On the basis of the Council of State's pronouncement, the AdSP of Livorno tries to put an end to the contrasts on service to passengers
Livorno
The AdSP confirms that the concession awarded to Sintermar Darsena Toscana will continue to the end of the deadline
The Council of Ministers approved the decree-law for the realization of the Ponte on the Strait of Messina
INFRASTRUCTURE
The Council of Ministers approved the decree-law for the realization of the Ponte on the Strait of Messina
Rome
The project will be based on the final one of 2011
Carnival is the first cruise company to have housed 100 million passengers on its ships.
CRUISES
Carnival is the first cruise company to have housed 100 million passengers on its ships.
Miami
The finish line was celebrated in Miami today
MARITIME TRANSPORT
BIMCO campaign to promote the use of electronic cargo policies in the dry bulk segment
Copenhagen
Involves mining companies and shipping companies
PORTI
Activated the procedure for the realization of the Brindisi harbour-filled tank
Bari
The expected amount of the work is around 35 million euros
SHIPYARDS
Rixi reassures on the implementation of the sea rollover of the Fincantieri shipyard of Sestri Ponente
Genoa
Rixi reassures on the implementation of the sea rollover of the Fincantieri shipyard of Sestri Ponente
MIT will launch the discussion with Italian Railway Network for moving the railway line
AIR TRANSPORT
Maersk Air Cargo inaugurates an aeromerci service Europe-China
Copenhagen
Maersk Air Cargo inaugurates an aeromerci service Europe-China
It is the first air link for the transportation of goods between Denmark and Asia
PORTI
In 2022, rail transport to and from the port of Livorno grew by 35.8%
Livorno
Drop of -35.4% in the Piombino stopover
PORTI
In February, drop in freight traffic in the ports of Algeciras and Barcelona
Algeciras / Barcelona
Decreases of -12.3% and -11.6% respectively
PSA stores 2022 with record financial performance
COMPANIES
PSA stores 2022 with record financial performance
Singapore
Revenue up 71.2%
CRUISES
Seabourn has sold the luxury cruise ship Seabourn Odyssey at MOL
Seattle
It was built by the yard T. Mariotti
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Fine of $950mila at Taiwanese Wan Hai Lines
Washington
Transactive agreement with US federal agency FMC
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
In the third quarter of 2022, the traffic of goods in Greek ports fell by -3.1% percent.
PORTI
In the third quarter of 2022, the traffic of goods in Greek ports fell by -3.1% percent.
Pyreo
Passenger in growth of 19.2%
SAFETY & SECURITY
Anti-piracy exercise in the Gulf of Guinea
Rome
Anti-piracy exercise in the Gulf of Guinea
It involved the ship "Commander Foscari" of the Navy and the mercantile "Great Luanda" of the Grimaldi
ASSOCIATIONS
A Eurosceptic Federagents looks to South
Rome
Opportunities from the industrial, logistical and commercial activism of the MENA area countries
AD Ports initiates a letter of intent for the realization of a multipurpose terminal in the port of Pointe-Noire
PORTI
AD Ports initiates a letter of intent for the realization of a multipurpose terminal in the port of Pointe-Noire
Abu Dhabi
The agreement has the duration of one year
MARITIME TRANSPORT
ONE orders ten more new container ships from 13,700 teu
Singapore
They will be taken in delivery in 2025 and 2026
WORK
Tarlazzi (Uiltransport) : detach contract increases to avoid tensions in the world of work
Rome
"The government has a responsibility to avoid the transport of people and goods," he said.
WORK
Career Day in Genoa to work in maritime agencies
Genoa
Initiative of Assagents and the Guidance Sector at Work and placement of the University of Genoa
PORTI
The ports of Ancona and Igoumenitsa to work to develop the Autostrade of the Sea between the Iberian Peninsula and the Eastern Mediterranean
Ancona
PORTI
In February, freight traffic in Russian ports decreased by -3%
St. Petersburg
In February, freight traffic in Russian ports decreased by -3%
In decline exports, imports and loads in transit. Increase in cabotage
GEODIS buys the Transports Devoluy self-transport company
AUTOTRANSPORT
GEODIS buys the Transports Devoluy self-transport company
Levallois-Perret
It has a fleet of about 60 vehicles
SHIPYARDS
In the next few years the navalmechanical group Navantia will hire over 1,500 people
Barcelona
In the next few years the navalmechanical group Navantia will hire over 1,500 people
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Wednesday.
PORTI
Tender of the Tunisian National Port Authority for six new tugs
The Goulette
Acquisition funded mainly by the Agence Française de Développement
MARITIME TRANSPORT
In February the revenues of Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines decreased by -66.0% and by -69.1%
Taipei
In the first quarter of 2023, the cales were -65.1% percent and -70.1% percent.
MEETINGS
On April 18 Assiterminal will be confronted with politicians and practitioners on the challenges of portugal
Genoa
Meeting at the headquarters of the Federation of the Sea in Rome
INTERPORTI
In the Interport of Nola, a storage and distribution centre of Farvima Medicine has been inaugurated.
Nola
In the logistics platform, there are over 47mila the square metres of capannons occupied by pharmaceutical distribution companies.
Automar gets new areas in the port of Gioia Tauro
PORTI
Automar gets new areas in the port of Gioia Tauro
Verona
Expected the recruitment of 50 workers
LOGISTICA
New warehouse for logistics services of PSA Italy in the port of Genoa
Genoa
It has an area of 1,200 square meters and an outdoor area of 5,000 square meters
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
On April 18 Assiterminal will be confronted with politicians and practitioners on the challenges of portugal
Genoa
Meeting at the headquarters of the Federation of the Sea in Rome
On April 13 at Ancona a conference on health and safety at work in the port of port
Ancona
It is organized by Inail Marche in collaboration with the Central Adriatic Sea AdSP
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Completion of terminal for cruise ships in Pionersly (Kaliningrad Region) postponed to late 2024
(IAA PortNews)
Belarus eager to build its own terminal or port in Russia's Murmansk Oblast
(BelTA)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile