Maersk Air Cargo inaugurates Europe-China air freight service

The Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk, as part of the strategy to increase its services air freight transport that last spring led to the creation of the company Maersk Air Cargo (
of 8 April
2022), announced today the inauguration of a new air service between Europe and China that will connect the airport of Billund, Denmark, with that of Hangzhou, China, with three weekly flights using the first of three Boeing 767-300 recently purchased from Maersk Air Cargo. The new line It is also the first air link for the transport of goods between Denmark and Asia.