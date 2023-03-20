Joint venture TX Logistik - Samskip - duisport to operate the intermodal terminal logport III in Duisburg
It has an annual traffic capacity of 250 thousand cargo units
Duisburg
March 20, 2023
TX Logistik, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercitalia of the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group, has established with the Dutch Samskip and with the German Duisport a joint venture which will manage the intermodal terminal logport III a Duisburg-Hohenbudberg, near the river port of Duisburg. The new company Ziel Terminal GmbH is participated in the 49.8% from Samskip, while duisport and TX Logistik each hold 25.1% of the capital of the joint venture, which will manage the intermodal terminal on the basis of a long-term lease term with duisport (Duisburger Hafen AG), the company that manages the port of Duiburg.
The agreement between the three partners will have to be approved by the European Antitrust Authority.
The logport III intermodal terminal occupies an area of 140 thousand square meters and has seven bundles of tracks 720 meters long. The Centro has an annual traffic capacity of 250 thousand units loading.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher