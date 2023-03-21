Agreement between five international organizations to increase the safety of container transport

In recent days, five five international organizations representing the different actors of containerized transport have signed a memorandum of understanding to create a framework for cooperation in areas of common interest, collaboration which in the immediate future will focus on improvement safety during transport and handling goods that may potentially cause injury to workers as well as damage to the environment and to the goods themselves.
The agreement was signed by Cargo Incident Notification System (CINS), an initiative carried out by leading companies Containerized navigation for the purpose of sharing information on freight accidents, from Confidential Human Factors Incident Reporting Programme (CHIRP), an initiative to improve safety of maritime and air transport, from Container Owners Association (COA), the association of fleet owners of containers, by the International Cargo Handling Coordination Association (ICHCA), the international association that promotes development of safety and efficiency of the movement of goods, and by Ship Message Design Group (SMDG), a non-profit foundation active in the field of electronic data interchange in the sector maritime.
Highlighting that this unique group of industry leaders has the potential to coordinate data, research and best practices through the entire chain of international handling of goods, the president of ICHCA, John Beckett, specified that a Key objective of the agreement "is to create awareness throughout the freight transport sector - between operators, authorities regulation and policymakers - on measures practical and effective to improve safety". Another The primary purpose of the agreement is to achieve safety publications, such as accidents that require immediate attention such as fires of container ships, specified the vice president of the CINS, Dirk Van de Velde, announcing the upcoming publication of A guide on the treatment of lithium-ion batteries.