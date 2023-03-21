In 2022 the port of Hamburg recorded a new record of goods to and from Austria

Last year the port of Hamburg set a new record of goods handled to and from Austria, traffic which is piled to 6,3 million tons, with an increment of +12% on 2021. "With just over 323 thousand teu - it has specified Alexander Till, representative for Austria of Hafen Hamburg Marketing - container traffic is also slightly grown and we can proudly announce that we have been in able to achieve a record year in all sectors, even if the year has been exceptionally challenging due to the coronavirus and of the Russian war of aggression."
To have driven the growth of traffic with Austria occurred in 2022 it was the traffic flow generated by the group Austrian steel industry Voestalpine, which four years ago decided to import part of its raw materials through Hamburg, volume of imports through the German port of call that last year was about 2.9 million tons of ore of iron and coal, with an increase of +27% on 2021.