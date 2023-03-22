In 2022 the French ports have enlivened 293,7 million tons of goods (+5.1%)
The figure is -6.0% lower than that of the pre-pandemic year of 2019
Porti
March 22, 2023
In 2022 the traffic of goods in French ports is not still back to pre-Coronavirus levels having been handled a total of 293.7 million tons of cargos, with an increase of +5.1% on 2021, a increment of +8.3% on 2020 when the harbour activity was particularly affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with a decrease of -6.0% on 2019 when the health crisis does not It was still beginning. Last year the only goods on landing were piled to 193,9 million tons (respectively +7.0%, +13.0% and -4.1%) and those to boarding to 99,8 million tons (+1.6%, +0.2% and -9.3%).
In 2022 - announced today the Data and Statistical Studies service of the Ministry of Transport French - the overall traffic data of the miscellaneous goods was of 109,6 million tons (-2.1%, +6.5% and -6.0%), of which 49,5 million tons of goods containerized (-2.6%, +20.2% and +4.5%) totaled with a handling of containers pairs to 5.545.000 teu (+3.8%, +26.7% and +12.1%) and 54.6 million tons of rolling stock (-4.2% -6.3% and -15.5%), the latter being affected more than others also the effect of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union took place on the first of February 2020.
In the liquid bulk sector, 127.9 were handled million tons (+18.2%, +14.1% and -2.9%) and in that of Solid bulk 56,2 million tons (- 3.9%, +2.4% and -10.4%).
Among the main French ports by traffic volume, in 2022 the port of Marseille has enlivened 77,2 million tons of goods (+2.7%, +11.9% and -2.2%), the harbour system Haropa (ports of Le Havre, Rouen and Paris) 84.6 million tons (+1.4%, +13.6% and -5.3%), the port of Dunkirk 49,0 million tons (+1.5%, +8.4% and -7.0%), the port of Calais 37,1 million tons (-2.5%, -6.0% and -15.6%), the port of Nantes Saint-Nazaire 29.5 million tons (+56.1%, +5.7% and -3.7%), the port of call of La Rochelle 9,6 million tons (+8.8%, +7.3% and -1.9%) and that of Bordeaux 6,5 million tons (- 1.4%, +7.7% and -4.3%).
If in the first three quarters of 2022 the total traffic volume enlivened by French ports, it recorded marked increases and equal respectively to +6.8%, +4.2% and +8.7% compared to the first, second and third quarters of 2021, in the last quarter of Last year growth has been very softened as it has been 73.0 million tonnes were handled overall, with increases in +0.9% and +6.6% compared to the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020 and a decrease of -2.3% on the fourth quarter of 2019. In the last quarter of 2022 the cargoes at disembarkation stood at 48,4 million tons (+2.8%, +12.3% and -0.5%) and those at boarding to 24.6 million tons (-2.7%, -3.2% and -5.8%).
In the fourth quarter of last year the total figure of goods several has been of 26,6 million tons (- 8.8%, -8.8% and -4.4%), of which 11,9 million tons of goods in containers (-7.4%, +1.5% and +10.6%) made with handling of containers pairs to 1.328.000 teu (- 4.4%, +8.1% and +18.0%) and 13.0 million tons of ro-ro cargos (-10.3%, -17.2% and -15.1%). The Total liquid bulk was 32.5 million tons (+13.4%, +23.9% and +3.4%) and that of dry bulk of 13,9 million tons (- 4.5%, +6.2% and -10.2%).
In the last quarter of 2022 the only port of Marseille has Handled the highest volume of traffic with 19.4 million tons of goods (+3.5%, +9.2% and +3.1%). Following the system harbour Haropa with 20,2 million tons (- 10.0%, +6.0% and -3.1%), the port of Dunkirk with 12,4 million tons (+3.2%, +8.9% and -5.3%), that of Calais with 9,0 million tons (-8.0%, -14.7% and -11.9%), the port of Nantes Saint-Nazaire with 7.8 million tons (+55.8%, +26.5% and +5.7%), the port of La Rochelle with 2,4 million tons (+2.3%, +22.0% and -6.0%) and that of Bordeaux with 1,7 million tons (- 12.8%, +13.2% and -2,7%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher