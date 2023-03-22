In 2022, OOIL achieved record economic results

In 2022, all major items reached record values of the annual income statement of Orient Overseas (International) Ltd. (OOIL), the Hong Kong company operating services seafarers containerized through the wholly owned subsidiary Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), as well as services logistics with the wholly owned subsidiary OOCL Logistics, and whose 71.07% of the capital is in the hands of the Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping Holdings.
The figures never reached before have been obtained thanks to the exceptional increase in freight value and despite the fall in freight -6.0% of container volumes transported in 2022 by the OOCL fleet ( of 13 February 2023). The new annual records are based on the Very positive performance achieved in the first half of the 2022 was followed in the second half by a reversal of the trend.
In the whole of 2022, OOIL's revenues amounted to 19.8 billion of dollars, with a rise of +17.8% on the annual exercise previous. The EBITDA has been of 10,99 billion (+37.4%), the operating profit of 10,1 billion (+38.4%) and the profit clearly of ben 10.0 billion dollars (+39.8%).
On the other hand, the trend in the second half of the year was negative. 2022, with revenues of 8.8 billion, with a decrease of -11.0% on the period July-December of the year previous. The EBITDA has been of 4,8 billion (- 1.4%), the profit operating of 4,3 billion (- 2.1%) and profit clearly of 4,3 billion dollars (-0.4%).