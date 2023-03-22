Signed the contract for the sale of the Hellenic Shipyards to the Greek shipowner Prokopiou

Today, with the signing of the sales contract at the Ministry of Athens Finance, the Greek shipyard Hellenic Shipyards of Skaramangas has been sold, with effect from the last first March, to the Greek shipowner George Prokopiou, founder of the companies Dynacom Tankers, Dynagas and Sea Traders, which in July 2021, At the end of a tendering procedure, it was identified as highest bidder having offered 37.3 million euros to buy the shipbuilding company's share held by Hellenic Public Properties Company (HPPC) and 25.2 million euros for the share of capital controlled by the extraordinary administration.
At the time of signing the contract, the Minister of Finance, Christos Staikouras, highlighted that in the sector 'in the past, Greece has demonstrated significant performance and, despite the problems, has remarkable prospects for significant and sustainable future growth. The shipyards of Skaramangas - it has emphasized - constitute the hub of the shipbuilding industry in Greece. Have significant advantages when their geographical location, their basic infrastructure and the know-how of their staff. However, in recent decades they have faced problems serious, multiple and related. But, despite the problems, how Confirmed today the industry is there and still has a role to play play and the opportunities that are opening up, especially Right now, they're particularly important."
The minister specified that from the summer of 2019 the relaunch of Skaramangas shipyards was a priority of the government and in that year, with aid to the company navalmeccanica that had been declared illegal by the Court of European Justice, society had been placed in extraordinary administration. Underlining the success of the procedure of sale of the yards, Staikouras pointed out that 'Greece can reposition itself competitively in the international shipbuilding market'.
Explaining the reasons that led him to take over the Skaramangas shipyards, George Prokopiou specified that The intention is to make the plant state-of-the-art as regards technology for the maritime transport sector and that of defense.