testata inforMARE
23 March 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
01:15 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPYARDS
Signed the contract for the sale of the Hellenic Shipyards to the Greek shipowner Prokopiou
The tender was won with a bid worth 62.5 million euros
Atene
March 22, 2023
Today, with the signing of the sales contract at the Ministry of Athens Finance, the Greek shipyard Hellenic Shipyards of Skaramangas has been sold, with effect from the last first March, to the Greek shipowner George Prokopiou, founder of the companies Dynacom Tankers, Dynagas and Sea Traders, which in July 2021, At the end of a tendering procedure, it was identified as highest bidder having offered 37.3 million euros to buy the shipbuilding company's share held by Hellenic Public Properties Company (HPPC) and 25.2 million euros for the share of capital controlled by the extraordinary administration.

At the time of signing the contract, the Minister of Finance, Christos Staikouras, highlighted that in the sector 'in the past, Greece has demonstrated significant performance and, despite the problems, has remarkable prospects for significant and sustainable future growth. The shipyards of Skaramangas - it has emphasized - constitute the hub of the shipbuilding industry in Greece. Have significant advantages when their geographical location, their basic infrastructure and the know-how of their staff. However, in recent decades they have faced problems serious, multiple and related. But, despite the problems, how Confirmed today the industry is there and still has a role to play play and the opportunities that are opening up, especially Right now, they're particularly important."

The minister specified that from the summer of 2019 the relaunch of Skaramangas shipyards was a priority of the government and in that year, with aid to the company navalmeccanica that had been declared illegal by the Court of European Justice, society had been placed in extraordinary administration. Underlining the success of the procedure of sale of the yards, Staikouras pointed out that 'Greece can reposition itself competitively in the international shipbuilding market'.

Explaining the reasons that led him to take over the Skaramangas shipyards, George Prokopiou specified that The intention is to make the plant state-of-the-art as regards technology for the maritime transport sector and that of defense.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
Subscribed to the contract to sell the yards Hellenic Shipyards to the Greek shipowner Prokopiou
SHIPYARDS
Subscribed to the contract to sell the yards Hellenic Shipyards to the Greek shipowner Prokopiou
Athens
The tender had been won with an offer worth 62.5 million euros.
PORTI
ESPO presses why the ports that play a significant role in the EU's energy supply are also admitted to the TEN-T network
Brussels
According to the association, it is necessary to also take into account their role in the acceleration of the spread of renewable energies
MARITIME TRANSPORT
In 2022 OOIL achieved record economic results
Hong Kong
In 2022 OOIL achieved record economic results
Drop in performance in the second half of the year
PORTI
In 2022 French ports handled 293.7 million tonnes of cargo (+ 5.1%)
Ports
The figure is -6.0% percent lower than that of the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
PORTI
Grimaldi signs agreement for the 67% acquisition of the Igoumenitsa Portuale Authority
Athens
Grimaldi signs agreement for the 67% acquisition of the Igoumenitsa Portuale Authority
"Our goal is to make the Greek airport realize its full potential for the benefit of all stakeholders, from shipping, transport and tourism to the local community," said Emanuele Grimaldi, who is also the first person to be able to make the Greek government.
TRADE
Fedespedi, in 2022 container traffic in Italian ports increased by 2.4%
Milan
Overall decline of -1.0% of volumes in other container ports in the Mediterranean
PORTI
In 2022 the port of Hamburg recorded a new record of goods from and for Austria
Hamburg
They amounted to 6.3 million tonnes (+ 12%)
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Assshipowners represented to the EU the instances of Italian shipping on decarbonisation
Brussels
Messina : the new IMO CII, as it is thought today, leads to opposite effects compared to environmental safeguards, penning precisely the Italian navige
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Protocol to develop the Alexandria Smisting stopover in an intermodal freight hub
Alexandria
By the end of 2024, the masterplan will be defined for the realization of a modal interchange pole
SHIPYARDS
Ferretti group buys the Ravennate shipyard of the Rosetti Marino
Forlì
The acquisition has envisaged an initial investment of around 40 million euros.
OFFSHORE
A.P. Møller-Mærsk will sell the Maersk Supply Service to the parent company A.P. Møller Holding
Copenhagen
A.P. MÃ¸ller-MÃ¦rsk will sell the Maersk Supply Service to the parent company A.P. MÃ¸ller Holding
Transaction of the value of 685 million
Joint venture TX Logistik-Samskip-duisport to manage the intermodal terminal logport III in Duisburg
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Joint venture TX Logistik-Samskip-duisport to manage the intermodal terminal logport III in Duisburg
Duisburg
It has an annual traffic capacity equal to 250mila units of cargo
Abu Dhabi Ports initiates a series of agreements to carry out port terminals for goods and cruise liners in Egypt
PORTI
Abu Dhabi Ports initiates a series of agreements to carry out port terminals for goods and cruise liners in Egypt
Abu Dhabi
Signed the concession contract for the multipurpose terminal in Safaga
PORTI
In February -43.1% of container traffic in the port of Los Angeles confirms the crisis phase of California's ports
Los Angeles
In February -43.1% of container traffic in the port of Los Angeles confirms the crisis phase of California's ports
They also suffer from the East Coast port scans. Expect a modest recovery starting in March
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Freudenberg, Meyer Werft and Royal Caribbean are realizing a new fuel cell system for the naval sector
Papenburg
Freudenberg, Meyer Werft and Royal Caribbean are realizing a new fuel cell system for the naval sector
The first exemplar could be installed on the new "Silver Nova" cruise ship that will be completed in the next few months.
PORTI
FEPORT satisfied with changes to the EU general exemption rules by category
Brussels
The federation continues to cover public investment of up to 150 million euros in ports, including those for cold ironing, the federation said.
MARITIME TRANSPORT
ITF campaign in Mediterranean ports centered on four flags of convenience
London
ITF campaign in Mediterranean ports centered on four flags of convenience
The vessels registered in the registers of Cook Islands, Palau, Sierra Leone and Togo will be inspected
PORTI
On the basis of the Council of State's pronouncement, the AdSP of Livorno tries to put an end to the contrasts on service to passengers
Livorno
The AdSP confirms that the concession awarded to Sintermar Darsena Toscana will continue to the end of the deadline
The Council of Ministers approved the decree-law for the realization of the Ponte on the Strait of Messina
INFRASTRUCTURE
The Council of Ministers approved the decree-law for the realization of the Ponte on the Strait of Messina
Rome
The project will be based on the final one of 2011
Carnival is the first cruise company to have housed 100 million passengers on its ships.
CRUISES
Carnival is the first cruise company to have housed 100 million passengers on its ships.
Miami
The finish line was celebrated in Miami today
INDUSTRY
Touax closes 2022 with record revenue
Paris
Expected in 2023 normalization of the container market
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
E-fuel should only be reserved for air and sea transport
Rome
It highlights an analysis of Transport & Environment, which considers them not useful to decarbonisation of road transport
SAFETY & SECURITY
Agreement between five international organisations to increase the safe transport of cargo in containers
London
Memorandum of understanding subscribed by CINS, CHIRP, COA, ICHCA and SMDG
PORTI
The port of Livorno initiates an agreement with the Uruguayan ANP for the development of traffics, in particular of forest
Livorno
The port of Livorno initiates an agreement with the Uruguayan ANP for the development of traffics, in particular of forest
In 2022, the labronic climber handled 2.13 million tonnes.
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
SHIPYARDS
Rixi reassures on the implementation of the sea rollover of the Fincantieri shipyard of Sestri Ponente
Genoa
Rixi reassures on the implementation of the sea rollover of the Fincantieri shipyard of Sestri Ponente
MIT will launch the discussion with Italian Railway Network for moving the railway line
AIR TRANSPORT
Maersk Air Cargo inaugurates an aeromerci service Europe-China
Copenhagen
Maersk Air Cargo inaugurates an aeromerci service Europe-China
It is the first air link for the transportation of goods between Denmark and Asia
PORTI
In 2022, rail transport to and from the port of Livorno grew by 35.8%
Livorno
Drop of -35.4% in the Piombino stopover
PORTI
In February, drop in freight traffic in the ports of Algeciras and Barcelona
Algeciras / Barcelona
Decreases of -12.3% and -11.6% respectively
PSA stores 2022 with record financial performance
COMPANIES
PSA stores 2022 with record financial performance
Singapore
Revenue up 71.2%
CRUISES
Seabourn has sold the luxury cruise ship Seabourn Odyssey at MOL
Seattle
It was built by the yard T. Mariotti
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Fine of $950mila at Taiwanese Wan Hai Lines
Washington
Transactive agreement with US federal agency FMC
In the third quarter of 2022, the traffic of goods in Greek ports fell by -3.1% percent.
PORTI
In the third quarter of 2022, the traffic of goods in Greek ports fell by -3.1% percent.
Pyreo
Passenger in growth of 19.2%
SAFETY & SECURITY
Anti-piracy exercise in the Gulf of Guinea
Rome
Anti-piracy exercise in the Gulf of Guinea
It involved the ship "Commander Foscari" of the Navy and the mercantile "Great Luanda" of the Grimaldi
ASSOCIATIONS
A Eurosceptic Federagents looks to South
Rome
Opportunities from the industrial, logistical and commercial activism of the MENA area countries
AD Ports initiates a letter of intent for the realization of a multipurpose terminal in the port of Pointe-Noire
PORTI
AD Ports initiates a letter of intent for the realization of a multipurpose terminal in the port of Pointe-Noire
Abu Dhabi
The agreement has the duration of one year
MARITIME TRANSPORT
ONE orders ten more new container ships from 13,700 teu
Singapore
They will be taken in delivery in 2025 and 2026
WORK
Tarlazzi (Uiltransport) : detach contract increases to avoid tensions in the world of work
Rome
"The government has a responsibility to avoid the transport of people and goods," he said.
WORK
Career Day in Genoa to work in maritime agencies
Genoa
Initiative of Assagents and the Guidance Sector at Work and placement of the University of Genoa
PORTI
The ports of Ancona and Igoumenitsa to work to develop the Autostrade of the Sea between the Iberian Peninsula and the Eastern Mediterranean
Ancona
PORTI
In February, freight traffic in Russian ports decreased by -3%
St. Petersburg
In February, freight traffic in Russian ports decreased by -3%
In decline exports, imports and loads in transit. Increase in cabotage
GEODIS buys the Transports Devoluy self-transport company
AUTOTRANSPORT
GEODIS buys the Transports Devoluy self-transport company
Levallois-Perret
It has a fleet of about 60 vehicles
SHIPYARDS
In the next few years the navalmechanical group Navantia will hire over 1,500 people
Barcelona
In the next few years the navalmechanical group Navantia will hire over 1,500 people
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Wednesday.
PORTI
Tender of the Tunisian National Port Authority for six new tugs
The Goulette
Acquisition funded mainly by the Agence Française de Développement
MARITIME TRANSPORT
In February the revenues of Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines decreased by -66.0% and by -69.1%
Taipei
In the first quarter of 2023, the cales were -65.1% percent and -70.1% percent.
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
On April 18 Assiterminal will be confronted with politicians and practitioners on the challenges of portugal
Genoa
Meeting at the headquarters of the Federation of the Sea in Rome
On April 13 at Ancona a conference on health and safety at work in the port of port
Ancona
It is organized by Inail Marche in collaboration with the Central Adriatic Sea AdSP
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Leith Docks: 25 injured after research ship Petrel topples over in 'terrifying' 'major incident' in dry dock
(The Scotsman)
The Obscure Maritime Law That Ruins Your Commute
(The Atlantic)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile