T&E, today's EU decision marks the beginning of the end of dirty fuels in the shipping sector

Transport & Environment (T&E), the organization Non-profit that promotes the sustainability of the European sector transport, is very satisfied with the preliminary agreement joined tonight by representatives of Parliament and the Council of the EU on the use of sustainable alternative fuels in shipping and European ports (
of 23 March
2023). "Today's decision - it has emphasized Delphine Gozillon, Head of T&E Transport Sustainable maritime - marks the beginning of the end of fuels Dirty in the shipping industry. The EU is leading the way with the most ambitious package of transport laws ecological seafarer never adopted. This success should inspire other countries to do the same."
For T&E, "the FuelEU Maritime regulation agreed yesterday evening from all EU bodies and Member States send a Strong signal to potential investors and fuel suppliers so that they start producing these green fuels for the Shipping. The e-fuels - the organization underlined - are one of the only options that maritime transport has for Decarbonising where direct electrification is not an option available for many ships."
However, Transport & Environment highlighted the need to avoid loopholes in the rules that allow the use of biofuels and Low-carbon fuels to decarbonise shipping and to this end T&E has called on the EU to address this problem by 2028 when it will have to re-examine the Legislation.