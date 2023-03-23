In 2022, truck transits through the Swiss Alps decreased by -1.7%. Stagnation of rail transport

Last year the transalpine truck traffic through the Switzerland was 880,000 vehicles, with a slight decrease in -1.7% on 2021, a reduction that has been generated mainly in the second half of 2022 when the decline is state of -2.9% on the same period of the previous year, while In the first half of last year the decline was was -0.6%.
By announcing these figures today, the Swiss Federal Office of Transport (FOT) found that 2022 also shows that it is The goal of 650,000 truck transits per year is still far away through the Swiss Alps which according to Article 3 of the Act Federal on the transfer of traffic from road to rail heavy transalpine should have been reached at most late by 2018.
Last year the transit of heavy goods vehicles through the Gotthard, which grew by +2.4%, accounted for the 77.0% of all transalpine transits, while they decreased by -1.8% transits through the San Bernardino that resulted equal to 14.4% of the total. The reduction of transits through the Simplon (-28.3%) and the Great St. Bernard (-25,8%).
In 2022, hauliers who crossed the Alps Swiss transported 9.97 million tons of goods, with a decrease of -0.7%, and last year The average truck load remained almost unchanged at 11.2 tonnes.
Rail freight transport across the two crossing points Swiss Gotthard and Simplon Alpines, in 2022 piled to 28,3 million tons of cargos (- 0.2%). The FOT has highlighted that during the year there was a continuous movement of volumes from the Lötschberg-Simplon axis on the Gotthard axis, with the latter recording growth of +9.4% on 2021 and the first a decrease of -16.7%, with 1,7 million tons acquired in 2022 by the Gotthard director who correspond exactly to the drop in volume at the Simplon. A transfer - the Federal Office has specified - which has been Mainly determined by the closure for several weeks in April 2022 of the main southern access route to the Simplon between Novara and Domodossola, when numerous trains were diverted onto the Gotthard axis.
The FOT has specified that in 2022 rail transport has could maintain the level of the previous year mainly thanks to the development of combined transport, with the rolling motorway which has transported 1,19 million tons (+3.8%) and transport combined unaccompanied 20,47 million tons (+0.1%), while the quantities of goods handled with wagonload transport, which amounted to 6.4 million tons (-1.9%).
The FOT blamed the difficult economic situation for the Main stagnation of rail freight traffic transalpine, specifying that at the same time, moreover, the demand and the displacement effect linked to the entry into service of Ceneri and the four-metre corridor on the Gotthard axis They seem to have run out of time.