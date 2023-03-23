ECSA, the EU agreement on marine fuels gives a strong political signal and provides clear climate targets and guidance for industry
Assarmatori, accepted our main requests
Bruxelles/Roma
March 23, 2023
After the cautious declaration of appreciation for the Positive conclusion at dawn this morning of the negotiations between the representatives of the Parliament and Council of the EU on FuelEU Maritime Regulation by the Secretary-General of the European Shipowners' Association ECSA ( of 23 March 2023), after a few hours the European Community Shipowners' Associations expressed with greater conviction satisfaction with the outcome of the agreement, which the association considers "An essential springboard to establish the right conditions for the energy transition of maritime transport'.
For ECSA, in fact, "the agreement gives a strong signal and provides clear climate targets and guidance for industry with regard to fuels which can be used for the energy transition of the sector'. However, according to the European shipowners' association, in order to Achievement of these objectives "It is essential that the regulation promotes the production of clean fuels'.
In addition, ECSA, while specifying that it would have preferred them to come set more binding requirements, considers "a step The fact that the agreed text allocates for The first time a more central role for suppliers of fuel. It's very encouraging," he noted. association - which Parliament and the Council are taking Considering binding targets for suppliers of clean marine fuels in the ongoing negotiations for revision of the Renewable Energy Directive'.
European shipowners expressed satisfaction also because the agreement provides for the alignment of Onshore Power requirements Supply, i.e. for the supply of energy to ships in ports electricity from the ground network, with the provisions of the European Regulation on the construction of an infrastructure for alternative fuels, "so that - ECSA has observed - shipowners are not penalised where the infrastructure is not available'.
Finally, ECSA also expressed its support for the specifications Conditions introduced for ice-class ships, small islands and for the outermost regions.
'European shipowners - is the most articulated statement by ECSA Secretary General, Sotiris Raptis, to A few hours after the announcement of the agreement - congratulates the negotiators for their hard work and for the final result. This is a step in the right direction to ensure that the Shipping has the right tools for the transition Energy. But we need everyone's commitment and, in particular, stricter requirements for suppliers of fuel to supply clean fuels Necessary. We therefore call on Parliament and the Council to support binding targets for fuel suppliers Clean marines in the amendments to the Energy Directive renewable (RED). FuelEU Maritime, together with RED and revenues of the ETS used to close the price gap with Clean fuels, can direct shipping on the right road to energy transition".
Satisfaction with the outcome of the negotiations was expressed also from the Italian shipowning association Assarmatori, considering that its main requests have been accepted by having been Included specific measures to safeguard continuity territorial sanctioned by the Italian Constitution by inevitable increases in the cost of transport resulting from the new rules. 'In particular - Assarmatori clarified - with respect to the proposal initial Commission derogations are introduced until 2030 both for connections with the smaller islands and for routes with Major islands subject to obligations or service agreements public. The request is then recognized by the association to mitigate the impacts of the new measures on connections to the islands'.
"It is - it has emphasized the president of Assarmatori Stefano Messina - of a fundamental recognition for Italy, Country characterized by strong insularity and fleet Largest ro-ro/pax in the world. But also of an important Italy's diplomatic success thanks to teamwork between government, Permanent Representation of Italy to the EU, Regions Sardinia and Sicily and all Italian MEPs, starting by the shadow rapporteur of the measure Marco Campomenosi'.
Other elements contained in the compromise agreement include Assarmatori considers positive, the Italian association mentioned the assurance of "greater consistency between obligations provided for in the FuelEU Maritime and those of the AFIR Regulation, limiting the obligation to use cold ironing by Container and passenger ships from 2030 only in large ports of the EU TEN-T network and only from 2035 to the rest of European ports in the in case they have the network to draw energy from the ground". It is also maintained - the association has highlighted - 'exemption from the obligation to use cold ironing in the event of of unavailability of the electricity network, stop in port for less than two hours, ships at anchorage, or port call at due to unforeseen circumstances or emergencies, elements that should be taken into account also in the revision of the CII. In Secondly, the proceeds from the sanctions will be used to Member States but with reporting obligation to ensure that are intended for the maritime transport sector'.
'Although the compromise agreement includes some provisions relating to fuel suppliers - Messina concluded - More needs to be done now to ensure that it is effective availability of new fuels on the market and in ports low prices, in order not to unfairly penalize the shipowner. The critical issue of empowering all Key players in the production and supply of new fuels must therefore necessarily be strengthened, through the introduction in the proposal for the revision of the RED Directive of target of supply that reflect those of use imposed on the shipowner with the FuelEU Maritime, and robust requirements in terms of infrastructure in the proposed AFIR regulation, both in the process of Progress of negotiations'.
