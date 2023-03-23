Collaboration agreement between the AdSP of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas and the University of Calabria

Today in Cosenza the Authority of Harbour System of the Seas Southern and Ionian Tyrrhenian Sea and the Department of Engineering Mechanical, Energy and Management (DIMEG) of the University of Calabria have signed a framework convention for stimulate and encourage the creation of new jobs and offer answers to the needs of companies. The agreement, which will have a renewable period of five years shall be based, on the one hand, on the on the priority interest of the AdSP to promote activities research and training in all disciplines falling within the own area of expertise, with particular attention to energy sustainability. On the other hand, the DIMEG, which has specific skills on logistics, intermodality of transport, security and energy management, watch research activities, translated into concrete activities entrepreneurial, as a strategic tool for growth economic and social of the Calabrian territory.
Through this agreement, the System Authority Portuale will thus be able to take advantage of skills, means and existing professionalism at DIMEG for carrying out technical training and scientific research activities aimed at the sectors of interest of the port authority. On the other hand, DIMEG will have the use of expertise, facilities and of the professionals of the AdSP aimed at the activities of research and specialist training. Within this path of collaboration, organized in the fields of research, of management and training, both will promote reciprocal Project activities within development programs funded by national and international calls.