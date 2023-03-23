The Board of Directors of Interporto Padova unanimously approved the 2022 draft financial statements

Today the Board of Directors of Interporto Padova has unanimously approved the 2022 draft budget which shows an after-tax profit of more than €2.8 million, similar to that of the previous year, an EBITDA of 11.6 million euro and a production value of 35.7 million euro.
Commenting on the accounting document, the president of Interporto Padua, Franco Pasqualetti, highlighted that it is "a Balance sheet also this year good, which shows a profit of 2,852 million euros after tax, maintaining the same margin of the previous year. The outlook for 2023 - he added - are positive because the numbers are encouraging, even in virtue of the investments we have made and continue to make. I remember that we are working to power electric cranes of our terminal with photovoltaic panels so as to be independent from an energy point of view. Terminal in which we will install a sixth gantry crane, completing its equipment and for which we are continuing in the path of progression automation of operations. The increase is confirmed for 2023 the demand for the transport of semi-trailers by rail, both for the difficulty in finding drivers than due to the limitations to transit through the Brenner raised by Austria. We own in the perspective of a growth that we believe will be structural of this sector - recalled Pasqualetti - we have realized and inaugurated last October, on the occasion of Green Logistics Expo, the new square dedicated specifically to semi-trailers that They are transferred to the railway. Then we are proud of Celebrating the company's 50th anniversary this year which has become one of the first interport realities of Italy and Europe».