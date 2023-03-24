Liberty Lines orders three more single-hull vessels from the Spanish shipyard Armon
They will be added to the nine already commissioned
Belrose
March 24, 2023
Liberty Lines increased the number of HSC Hybrid vessels ordered from the Spanish shipyard Armon, which will thus build a total of 12 passenger ships for Società di Navigazione Italiana. The new order is in fact adds to that of less than a year ago for nine units high-speed of the same type (28 knots in of cruise) that will be taken over between this year and the 2026, contract that included an option for the realization of A further nine ships will be delivered between 2027 and 2030.
Like those already ordered, the three new units Monohull will be 39.5 meters long and can carry 251 passengers and seven crew members. The ships will be equipped with MTU-Rolls-Royce hybrid propulsion systems, traditionally powered or electrically propelled, two generator sets and a battery system.
