Giorgio Bucchioni, a reference point for La Spezia and national ports, has died
Among the institutional positions, he was president of the Port Authority of La Spezia and of Confindustria La Spezia
La Spezia
March 27, 2023
Yesterday in La Spezia died at the age of 76 Giorgio Bucchioni, Reference point of the maritime-port community citizen and national who for decades has led the maritime agency Lardon & C. and, among the institutional positions, has held the positions of president of the Port Authority of La Spezia and of Confindustria La Spezia. The funeral will be held tomorrow at 10 am in the church of San Giovanni e Agostino, in Piazza Sant'Agostino alla Spezia.
"Giorgio Bucchioni - said the president of the Authority of Harbour System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, Mario Sommariva - fought heroically for a long time against the disease, demonstrating boundless love for his family, for life and for the port. I'm proud to have been able to meet him in my life. I will miss the heated discussions with him, always animated by great affection, esteem and respect even when we had different opinions, always aimed at the common good of the port, to find solutions to problems. He was ironic, cultured and witty, profound connoisseur of shipping and port. Since his figure is gone well beyond the port of La Spezia, the Port Authority and the Mechanical Vehicles Company that he directed in the crucial years of the reform, leading the rebirth of the airport and its success international, I would say, and I know I am not wrong, that it is missed a great Italian. I would like to express my closeness to the wife, son, and in particular to his daughter Giorgia who today He loses a father, but he will feel the affection of an entire community embrace her and her family in an embrace that will turn into a living and indelible memory."
Expressing their pain, the secretary general of the AdSP, Federica Montaresi, stressed that it is "a huge loss, for our city and for the whole community port that the AdSP represents. I remember with emotion the last time we met; had wanted to participate little Some time ago, despite his health conditions, at the event dell'AdSP on the work of women in the port, further testimony of his activism, his tenacity and his passion for port "family", a community that, even in the The most difficult moments, he has always been able to count on his lucid advice, which has sometimes contributed to avoiding unnecessary and dangerous divisions. It is to him that many have turned Over the years, given his undisputed knowledge of the port world, La Spezia in particular: a real "lighthouse" for all of us. He will be missed."
Tomorrow the headquarters of the Authority of Harbour System of Via del Molo will be closed from 9 am to 12 pm as a sign of mourning and to allow all employees of the institution to participate at the funeral.
