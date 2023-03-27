Pimlico Shipping (Cosulich Brothers) buys a bulk carrier

The Maltese Pimlico Shipping Ltd., a subsidiary from the Italian Fratelli Cosulich, bought the bulk carrier Toto BR
of 7,967 tons deadweight of the Neapolitan Barone Shipping Co. which will be chartered by bare boat from company Argo Shipping Ltd.
The Italian group has specified that with this acquisition the General Cargo Vessel's fleet now consists of eight ships Mont Blanc, Hoverla, Monte Rosa, Tzarevna, Stellina, Vulcania, Saturnia and Toto BR and six bunker tanker vessels operating in Singapore for a total of 14 ships operated by Fratelli Cosulich to which add a LNG Small Scale & Bunker Vessel under construction and another sister unit that has yet to be christened.