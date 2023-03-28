On Thursday in Livorno a workshop on autonomous navigation

Next Thursday starting at 9.30, at the Marconi Room of the Grand Hotel Palazzo di Livorno, a workshop will be held entitled "Autonomous Navigation : experimentation and prospects for the growth, sustainability and safety of navigation" that has been organized as part of the activities of valorisation of the results of the 5G Maritime Autonomous Surface Ship (5G MASS) project, funded by the European Space Agency (ESA) and carried out by a consortium of companies and research entities under the supervision of the General Command of the Capitaneries in Porto, made up of Telecom Italia (ringleader), Inter-University Consortium for Telecommunications-CNIT (Technical Coordinator), FlySight, CETENA, Grimaldi.
The 5G MASS project is part of ESA's "Smart and uncrewed shipping" programme and aims at the realization of a broadband data sharing system and low latency between ship and port, based on digital and autonomous navigation. Such a system will be tested, for the first time in Italy, in Livorno, on board a ro-ro ship. The trials will depart in the second semester of this year and will be concluded in the first months of 2024. The tests will be carried out under the supervision of the Maritime Directorate and with the support of the AdSP and the Pilots ' Corps.
In the workshop the Port System Authority will be confronted with the authorities and industries involved in the experimentation to analyse the opportunities offered by the project at the Livorno Industrial Complex and its vast area.
Programme
|9.30
|Reception of participants and welcome coffee
|10.00
|Greetings of welcome
|
|Dott. Luciano Warrieri (President of the Port Authority of the Port of the Tyrrhenian Sea North)
|
|Amm. Gaetano Angora (Maritime Director of Tuscany),
|
|AUTONOMOUS NAVIGATION IN INTERNATIONAL REGULATION
|
|Amm. Luigi Garden (Head of the Rebirth Safety of Navigation and Maritime of the General Command of the Corps of the Capitaneries of Porto and Chairperson of the Space for Maritime Task Force)
|
|THE SPACE FOR MARITIME TASK FORCE
|
|Dr. Roberta Mugellesi Dow-Business Applications Manager-Downstream Business Applications Department-(European Space Agency)
|11.00
|THE PROJECT 5G MASS AND AUTONOMOUS NAVIGATION IN ITALIAN PORTS
|
|Dott. Paolo Pagano (CNIT Laboratory Director at the Port of Livorno)
|
|THE OPPORTUNITIES OF 5G FOR THE MARITIME SECTOR
|
|TIM S.p.A.
|
|TECHNOLOGICAL CHALLENGES AND INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK FOR 5G INDUSTRIAL
|
|Dott. Riccardo Mascolo (Head of Strategy, Ericsson Italy)
|
|TECHNOLOGICAL CHALLENGES FOR SHIPPING COMPANIES IN THE AGE OF DIGITAL
|
|Ing. Cosimo Cervicato (Energy Saving R&D and Ship Design Department, Grimaldi Group)
|12.30
|Conclusions
|
|by the care of the Secretary General of the Port Authority of the Port System of the Sea Tirreno Northern, Avv. Matteo Paroli
|13.00
|Light lunch