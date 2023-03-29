All 16 Italian port authorities with Assoports at Seatrade Cruise Global

All 16 Italian Port System Authorities are participating, as part of the Cruiseitaly Pavilion promoted by the Association of Italian Ports (assoports), at Seatrade Cruise Global 2023, the main international fair dedicated to the field of cruises that is underway in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The fair follows a difficult period, the one characterized by the worldwide spread of the Covid-19 outbreak, which has had a huge impact on the cruise industry, and serious geopolitical events. "After a long period of uncertainties and unforeseen events," Assoports president Rodolfo Giampieri said in Rome that the ports were united to take part in the meetings and events put in place by Seatrade, uniting the moments. official conferences to those of networking among all stakeholders in the segment. In Italy, the cruise traffic shows a steady recovery as I have been able to comment on several occasions, " Giampieri said. One segment, that of the cruises, which grows thanks to the efficient services of our ports but, of course, for the strong tourist recall of our country that holds unique cultural assets and landscapes in the world. We believe, in fact, that the destination of Italy should be valued even with these forms of participation. "
At today's ceremony of the "ribbon cutting" at the Cruiseitaly Pavilitaly the Italian deputy consul in Miami, Eva Alvino illustrated the importance of the brand Made In Italy and remarked the excellent work that Italian portorality carries out in favor of the country.
In the days of the event, a programme is set up with institutional meetings and events of individual ports to present the Italian system to the thousands of visitors, as well as a series of business meetings for territorial promotion.