In Miami, on the occasion of Seatrade Cruise Global, the world cruises fair, the Oscar of the 2023 Ports was awarded to Roberta Macii, executive of the Port Authority of the Northern Tyrreno Sea, in recognition of her 23 years of career and the results achieved in the path aimed at the realization of the Darsena Europa of the port of Livorno. The contest, which promotes and enhances managerial excellence in the world and has come to its seventh edition, has been promoted by broadcaster Cibor Port.
"The award given to Roberta has filled us with pride, not only because the work carried out so far by one of the most valuable managers is rightly rewarded," said the president of the AdSP of the Northern Tirreno, luciano guerrieri. of our Port Authority but also because in this way, the contribution of women, among others, in the area of portuality is finally being valued. It is certainly an important awareness for one sector, the maritime-port, which has yet to go so far before finally passing the gender gap. "