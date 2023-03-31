Attiica records semi-annual and annual revenue records

In 2022, Attica Holdings posted record revenues of 530.2 million euros, an increase of 52.4% percent on the previous annual financial year, which the Greek shipowners group said was the increase in capacity utilization. of the group's fleet of ro-pax vessels relatively to all eventful traffic flows, growth that has also been supported by the revocation, as of the middle of March 2022, of the State Protocol on Reducing Capacity for passengers bound to restrictions for Covid-19 as well as from the 28.6% increase in the number of departures and the increase in tariffs related to the surge in fuel prices (the price average of the fuel oil consumed in 2022-it has increased by 73% percent. The Greek company also said that the hedging measures of fuel price risks had contributed positively to capital gains of more than 26.6 million euros in 2022 compared with capital gains of 13.0 million in 2021.
The 2022 financial year shows a gross operating margin of 57.7 million euros (+ 37.6%) and a net profit of 17.0 million compared to a net loss of -13.2 million euros in the previous financial year.
The fleet of the Attica group, operated by the Superfast Ferries, Blue Star Ferries and Hellenic Seaways brands, consists of 33 ships, of which 20 traditional ro-pax vessels, 12 high speed catamarans and a ro-ro ship. In 2022 the group's fleet hosted a number of passengers (about 6.1 million) more than 38% percent higher than that of the previous year, while private car transport (1.0 million vehicles) increased by 16% and those of units of load (410mila) have grown by 11%.
In the second half of last year alone, the group posted record revenues of 328.8 million euros, up 45.7% percent in the second half of 2021. EBITDA and net profit amounted to 67.4 million and 47.6 million euros, respectively, versus negative sign results for -9.6 million and -30.5 million in 2021. In the July-December period of 2022 the fleet transported about 4.0 million passengers (+ 17%), 658mila cars (+ 2%) and 202mila units of cargo (+ 6%).