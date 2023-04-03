Agreement for the expansion of the APM Terminals container terminal in the port of Rotterdam
Investment of over one billion euros to create additional capacity pairs to two million teu
Rotterdam
April 3, 2023
The Port Authority of Rotterdam and APM Terminals, the Dutch terminalista company of the Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk, have signed an agreement for the expansion of the APM Terminals Maasvlakte II, the container terminal of the Dutch port of call operated by APM Terminals which It will extend over a new area of 47.5 hectares and will have a new quay of one thousand linear meters. The total investment Planned for expansion is over one billion euros. The new area, which is expected to become operational in the second half of 2026, will increase capacity of the terminal of two million teu.
The APM Terminals terminal in the Maasvlakte II port area of the Dutch airport, which currently has a capacity to annual traffic pairs to 2,7 million TEU, was inaugurated in 2015 ( of 27 April 2015). Until 2021 APM Terminals had a second container terminal in the Maasvlakte area of the port that was sold to Hutchison Ports ( of 10 May 2021).
