In the first two months of the 2023 traffic with the foreign enlivened from the Chinese marine ports has grown of +4.6%
The containerized trade has been pairs to 39,1 million teu (+0.6%)
Pechino
April 3, 2023
In the first two months of 2023 the Chinese ports have enlivened a total of 2.42 billion tons of goods, with a increase of +2.6% on the same period last year, of which 1.62 billion tons of cargo handled from ports Maritime (+2.9%) and 802,4 million tons from inland ports (+2,0%). Traffic to and from abroad alone amounted altogether to 773,7 million tons (+5.3%), of which 694,3 million tons enlivened from marine ports (+4.6%) and 79.4 million tons from inland port (+11.9%).
As for the higher volumes of goods handled by Chinese ports in the first two months of this year, the most consistent quantity passed through the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan that has totaled 216,7 million tons (+9.1%) followed by the Tangshan ports with 127,0 million tons (+10.5%), Shanghai with 112,4 million tons (- 0.4%), Qingdao with 106,3 million of tons (+4.6%), Rizhao with 95,9 million tons (+4.5%), Guangzhou with 91,3 million tons (+0.3%) and Tianjin with 87,5 million tons (+6.4%).
In the first two months of 2023 the most significant quantity of international goods was enlivened from the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 96,2 million tons (- 0.2%) followed by Qingdao ports with 77,8 million tons (+1.2%), Shanghai with 67,4 million tons (- 4.4%), Rizhao with 57,4 million tons (+4.6%), Tangshan with 52,5 million tons (+32.7%) and Tianjin with 50,2 million tons (+3.7%).
With regard to container traffic only, in the first two months of this year the Chinese ports have enlivened a total equal to 44,1 million teu (+1.3%), of which 39,1 million teu in ports Maritime (+0.6%) and 5,1 million teu in the inland port (+6.8%). The Greater volume of containerized trade was enlivened from the port of Shanghai with 7,5 million teu (- 8.6%) followed by the ports of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 5,3 million teu (+1.0%), Qingdao with 4,2 million teu (+12.3%), Shenzhen with 3,9 million teu (- 8.5%), Guangzhou with 3,5 million teu (+1.1%) and Tianjin with 3,1 million teu (+8.4%).
