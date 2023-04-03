DFDS has inaugurated a new ro-ro service between Izmir and Sète

Yesterday, with the departure from the port of Izmir of the ro-ro ship Olympos Seaways
, the DFDS shipping company has inaugurated its new connection for the transport of rolling stock between the Turkish port of call and the French port of Sète, line that is subsidized by the Turkish Ministry of Transport because it meets the conditions for the transfer of goods from the road to the sea. The route is covered in 74 hours and the service has weekly frequency, departing from Izmir at 16:00 on Sunday and departures from Sète at 2:00 on Thursday.
The ship, on whose side there is an inscription that celebrates the hundredth anniversary of the Republic of Turkey, is 193 meters long and has a capacity of 3,214 linear meters of rolling stock. The proceeds of the first trip, equal to about 150 thousand euros, will be donated to reconstruction projects of the infrastructure damaged by the earthquake that hit Turkey.