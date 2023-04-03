Cruise Europe highlights which are the associated ports equipped with cold ironing

Cruise Europe, the association representing about 140 ports Northern Europe and the Atlantic region operating Also in the cruise sector, it has activated a database that Highlights which of the associated ports have cold facilities Ironing to provide ships moored in ports with energy electricity from the ground network. So far the ports of Cruise Europe equipped with onshore power systems (OPS), or They will be within the next five years, there are 23. The database, in addition to Identify these ports, allows you to know how of electricity supply on the quay, the timing of connection, applicable tariffs as well as discounts, and Incentives available.
The database will be constantly updated to allow cruise companies to be able to obtain information on ports equipped with cold ironing, data that are essential for plan the itineraries of ships wishing to make use of these implants. 'If the sector's commitment to zeroing of emissions continues to progress at a steady pace - has affirmed the President of the Cruise Europe Sustainability Group, Simone Maraschi - clearly the development of OPS systems will play a key role in this process. An increasing number of ports offers OPS connections and more and more OPS systems are being designed in European ports. It is in this perspective that the collaboration between ports and cruise companies is fundamental. Cruise Europe has therefore decided to create a database containing all the main technical information on OPS systems active and on those in the design phase».
'Under the EU's Fit for 55 package - recalled the president of Cruise Europe, Michael McCarthy - by 2030 all European Union ports and ships that visit will have to use the OPS or an alternative system to feeding a ship while it is moored instead of use its diesel generators. The availability of electricity from clean or low-emission energy sources Carbon ensures an overall reduction in gas emissions Serra'.