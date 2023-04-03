With Boluda, the port of Santander enters the container market permanently

Thursday Boluda Maritime Terminals, the company terminalista of the Spanish maritime group Boluda, inaugurated the own container terminal in the port of Santander, which is the ninth of the network of port terminals for miscellaneous goods managed from the company in national ports. The group's investment in Cantabrian port allows the port of Santander to fully enter title in the container shipping market. 'After three decades of work so that Santander could have the container traffic" - underlined the president of the Port Authority of the port, Francisco Martín Gallego - we have to thank the president of Boluda Corporación Marítima «for supporting us with an investment of twenty million euros in what is the main infrastructure of the Autonomous Community'.
The President of Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla, has Remembered that, in addition to the investment of 20 million euros for the Completion of terminal construction work, yes will add around ten million euros over the duration of the concession and that the new traffic will make it possible to increase the total volume of goods by one million tons enlivened by the port of Santander that already this year could exceed the historical record of 6.7 million tons reached in 2021 (in 2022 more than 6.4 were handled million tonnes).
The first docking of a ship at the quay of 472 linear meters of the new terminal took place last Wednesday at 17.00 when the Isabella B arrived, one of the feeder ships of the Boluda group.