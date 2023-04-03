Tomorrow will kick off a new program dedicated to the economy of the sea designed by Confitarma

Tomorrow will kick off Maredì, a new program dedicated to the economy of the sea conceived by the Italian Confederation Shipowners with the objective - explained the president of Confitarma, Mario Mattioli, to «tell the many facets of the "Sea System" with a new, inclusive language, simple and more open to the contamination of the outside world». The program, hosted by David Parenzo, will be broadcast on Adnkronos starting at 14.00 and it will be possible to follow it Live streaming at this link
. The broadcast will see the participation, together with the President of Confitarma, of the Minister for Sea Policies Nello Musumeci, President of the Leonardo Foundation, Luciano Violante, by Francesca Santoro, program specialist of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, and the Director by Adnkronos, Gian Marco Chiocci.