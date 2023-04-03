Last year the turnover of Italian shipbuilding grew between 15 and 20%

In 2022 the total value of the production of new boats built by Cantieri Nautici Italiani is estimated at around 4.1-4.3 billion euros, an increase driven by the engine segment between +15% and +20% compared to to the 3.6 billion euros recorded in 2021 (+34% on 2020). The forecast is included in the study "The State of the Art of the Global Yachting Market" developed by Deloitte for Confindustria Nautica which was presented today at Palazzo Midnight, headquarters of Borsa Italiana in Milan, in the presence of some of the main operators in the sector and of leading exponents of the financial world.
The document explains that in 2021 the value of the world market of shipbuilding was 52 billion. About the 60% (€29.2 billion) concerns the production of new products boats, which grew by +10.7% compared to 2020 (+10.1% CAGR 2014-21), demonstrating great resilience the impact of the pandemic. The market for new construction is represented mainly by motor boats (about 90%) and, from the territorial point of view, from North America and Europe (approximately 70%). In 2021, the superyacht sector recorded the delivery of 160 units over 30 meters and a wallet orders of 509 units for a total estimated value of 14.4 billions of euros.
In 2021 the only production of Italian shipyards, which has reached the value of 3.6 billion euros (+34%), has seen a increase in exports (+34.7%). Compared to the global market, Italian shipyards focus mainly on production and on the sale of large boats. In addition, in the 2021 Italy was the second country in the world for production, with a market share of about 12%. Italy represents the first country in the order book global superyachts in terms of share (around 49%) and growth historical. Italian shipyards are market leaders in production of yachts from 30-60 meters, holding a consolidated positioning on semi-custom superyachts with an average length of 43 meters approximately.
"Overall - commented Tommaso Nastasi, senior Deloitte's partner and value creation service leader - emerges a expanding world market with a nautical industry that has Left behind the difficulties of the years history. Italy is the second largest industry worldwide. In Italy, our companies are experiencing a moment of strong dynamism and are world leaders in the production of superyachts'.
"Italian pleasure boating - added Saverio Cecchi, president of Confindustria Nautica - stands out once more as one of the leading sectors of Made in Italy. Between The economies of the sea, the nautical industry is the sector that In 2021 it grew more than all the others, with the best increase in turnover ever (+31%), recording the historical export record and a 10% increase in direct employees. The wind in its sails - specified Cecchi - has also blown in 2022 and still continues, especially thanks to the exploit of the exports of shipbuilding production and the ability of our entrepreneurs, who have been able to navigate skilfully in the complex economic and political scenarios of recent years».