Liebherr posted record sales last year

The value of the sales of the only products for the marine-harbour sector is increased of +9.7%
Bulle
April 3, 2023
Handling equipment manufacturer Liebherr has closed the 2022 financial year with a record turnover of 12.6 billion euros, with an increment of +8.2% on the previous year, of which 812 million euro relating only to products for the sector maritime-port (+9.7%). Operating profit and net profit have recorded decreases of -36.2% and -99.6% respectively being amounted to 454 million and two million euros.
Relatively only to the segment of cranes for the sector maritime-port, Liebherr has announced that in 2022 the turnover product from the sale of mobile harbour cranes was found slightly lower than the previous year, while a modest Increase in turnover was achieved in the Product segments of ship cranes and industrial cranes offshore and a more significant increase was totaled by the turnover generated by the sale of cranes for the container handling. When to subdivision by area geographical turnover of the vehicle division by sector maritime-port, significant growth has been marked in the markets of North America and Africa, in particular of the Near and Middle East, while the relative turnover the European Union has decreased and slightly decreased the result was also that relating to Asia and Oceania.
Liebherr considers that, on the basis of the large quantity of New orders, in 2023 the turnover generated by cranes for the Maritime-port sector will show growth.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher