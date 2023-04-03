83% of the excavation for the Terzo Valico dei Giovi has been completed

83% of the excavation works of the Third were completed Valico dei Giovi, the new high-capacity railway line and speeds with a total length of 53 kilometres, of of which 37 in the tunnel, which will connect the port of Genoa with the plain of Novi Ligure. This was announced by the CEO of Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, Luigi Ferraris, on the occasion of today's event "Ports Of Genoa: the ongoing enhancement of rail freight transport" held in the capital Ligurian. Specifying that "on Liguria there are 13.4 billion of ongoing rail investments", Ferraris underlined that the FS railway group 'in the Genoa and Prà Basin In 2022 it handled over 2.6 million tons of goods with 5,500 trains", corresponding to 48.4% of the total number of trains Moved in the basin. In particular, the containers handled are States pairs to about 144 thousand teu, with an intermodal traffic pairs to 65% of the volumes transported. In total - he specified - the system port Western Ligurian Sea "has exceeded in 2022 the 10 thousand trains (+9.7% compared to 2021), on which they were transported Over 418 thousand TEU, reaching a percentage of transport rail out of a total of 16.6% (15.7% in 2021)'.
"The one taking place within the airports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure - highlighted the president of the Authority by Sistema Portuale del Mar Ligure Occidentale, Paolo Emilio Signorini, in his speech - it is a revolution without history. In recent years - he added - we have already Increased the percentage of rail traffic by 3% reaching 17%. Our goal, thanks to the program of Rail investments, is to target 25%».