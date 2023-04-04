Pasqualino Monti will be the new CEO of ENAV

The President of the Port System Authority of the Sea of Western Sicily, Pasqualino Monti, has been indicated by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, in agreement with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, as new CEO of ENAV, which is the supplier in exclusivity of civil air traffic management services in Italy. The list of members of the new board of administration of the company, filed by the MEF in view of the ENAV shareholders' meeting called for the next 28 April, includes Alessandra Bruni, indicated as president, and the appointments as directors of Franca Brusco, Stefano Arcifa, Carla Alessi and Giorgio Toschi.
In the past Pasqualino Monti has held the positions of Special Commissioner and President of the Authority Port of Civitavecchia, Fiumicino and Gaeta and president of the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti). Monti will take over to the current CEO of ENAV, Paolo Simioni, who, together with the president Francesca Isgrò and the directors outgoing, received the thanks of the Minister of Economy and of Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, for the work done and the results obtained by the company.