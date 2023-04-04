Last year the ship traffic in the Panama Canal has increased of +5.6%
New records of the volumes of goods carried by ships and the value of transit rights
Panama
April 4, 2023
In 2022, a total of all Panama Canal transited 14.274 ships, number representing an increment of +5.6% on the previous year and is only seven ships lower compared to the record recorded in 2019. Ships only transits Neopanamax has instead decreased by -3.0% having passed through the canal 3,623 ships of this size compared to 3,734 in 2021.
Data on ship traffic in the Central American waterway announced in the past few hours by the National Institute of Statistics and Panama Census show that last year was Marked the new historical record of the quantity of goods loaded on ships that have passed through the canal being amounted to 291,2 million tons, with a slight increment of +0.9% on 2021. In addition, in 2022 the new record was also set annual value of revenue generated by transit charges of ships reaching more than three for the first time billion dollars, with an increase of +1.1% on 2021.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher