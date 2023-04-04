A maritime link between Turkey and Russia will be reactivated in May

After nine years of interruption of maritime service, the Next May will be reactivated the ferry line in the Black Sea connecting the Turkish city of Trabzon with that Russian Sochi. The Turkish newspaper "Yeni" reported the newspaper. Safak" recalling that the link, which had been carried out regularly and intensively between 1992 and 2008, it was was subsequently reduced due to restrictions imposed after 2008 and the decrease in demand for maritime transport since 2010 to cease completely in 2014 coinciding with the Holding of the Olympic Games in Sochi. Interviewed by "Yeni Safak", the president of the Chamber of Commerce of Trabzon, Erkut Celebi, announced that the agreement for the start of the service Maritime will be signed next Thursday and that A ship capable of transporting 300 people, 200 cars, six buses and 12 containers.