Cargo traffic in the port of Genoa is decreasing. A slight increase in Savona-Vado

In January and February, as well as in the three months Previous, the traffic of goods enlivened from the Ligurian ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado were down, a decrease that is was caused by the reduction in volumes handled by the airport of Ligurian capital which was partially compensated by a Modest growth recorded by the Savona airport.
In particular, in January and February 2023 the port of Genoa has handled respectively 3.77 million and 3.87 million goods, with decreases of -8.5% and -4.6% on the corresponding months of last year year, while the port of Savona-Vado Ligure has enlivened 1.26 million and 1.15 million tonnes of goods respectively, with increases of +3.3% and +0.9% on January and February 2022.
In the first two months of 2023 the total enlivened by the port of Genoa was 7.65 million tons of cargos, with a reduction of -6.6% on the same period last year. Accentuated the decrease of containerized goods that have been attested to 3,50 million tons (- 8.5%) with a handling of containers pairs to 365.185 teu (- 7.1%). More contained the decrease in conventional goods amounted to 1.52 million tons (- 1.0%). Bulk also declining liquid, with mineral oils amounting to 2.06 million tonnes (- 4.8%) and other liquid bulk to 134 thousand tons (- 11.3%), of which 74 thousand tons of chemical products (- 13.2%) and 60 thousand tons of vegetable oils and wine (-8.7%). Solid bulk in industrial sector are diminished of -28,6% coming down to 208 thousand tonnes, while those in the commercial sector grew by +2.0% to 136 thousand tons. The handling of fuels and shipboard supplies has been of 91 thousand tons (+2.7%). In the Passenger compartment crocieristi have been 118 thousand (+347.2%) and the passengers of the ferries 106 thousand (+45.9%).
In the first two months of this year the port of Savona-Vado has Handled a total of 2.45 million tons of goods (+2,1%). The Savona airport also recorded a significant decrease, in terms of weight of loads, of traffic containerized that is piled to 402 thousand tons (- 8.5%), while the handling of containers, pairs to 43.371 teu, is increased by +20.0%. Conventional goods amounted to 641 thousand tons (+8.5%), the solid bulk 350 thousand tons (+17.9%) and liquid ones 1,04 million tons (- 1.3%), included 1,02 million tons of mineral oils (- 1.9%) and 17 thousand tons of vegetable oils and wine (+27.5%). On the rise, also at Savona, passenger traffic that in the first two months of 2023 is State of 41 thousand crociesti (+634.0%) and 3 thousand passengers of the lines regular (+55.1%).