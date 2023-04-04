Federlogistica asks for an extraordinary plan for roads and railways serving Ligurian ports

In the light of the statements of the CEO of Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, Luigi Ferraris, according to whom the distance between Genoa and Milan, on the line that will be inaugurated with the completion of the works of the Terzo Valico dei Giovi, it will be possible be traveled by train in 53 minutes from 2028, the president of Federlogistica-Conftrasporto, Luigi Merlo, asked the adoption of an extraordinary plan to ensure mobility at the service of Ligurian ports. 'The lengthening of the time for the realization of the Third Pass - he explained - is not a Good news and risks having heavy repercussions on the choice strategic markets. Operators have been organizing for years and positioning with the conviction that the work would be completed in 2024. And four years for the economy and flows are an eternity."
"The perennial motorway works - recalled Merlo - add to the maintenance sites of the railway network, and are intended to adversely affect the connection between ports Liguria and the industrial, productive and distribution hinterland of a of the most important economic areas of Europe. It is therefore necessary - concluded the president of Federlogistica-Conftrasporto - a maintenance plan scheduled and agreed with the operators, including speeding up the creation of areas buffers and digitization processes. I am convinced that Ferrovie will accept the proposal to listen to the associations to manage the transitional phase'.