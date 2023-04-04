Maersk Air Cargo inaugurates two more transpacific flights

The Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk, which It also operates in the air freight transport sector through its own company Maersk Air Cargo, established a year ago, has Announced today the inauguration of two new air cargo services between the United States and China with the aim - the group specified - to bridge a connectivity gap between the two largest world markets for maritime transport customers with the introduction of solutions for goods that are sensitive to time factor and for those with high value.
The two new weekly flights connect the airport Greenville-Spartanburg International, South Carolina, with Shenyuang Taoxian International Airport, in the province Liaoning, and Chicago Rockford International Airport with Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport, in the province Chinese from Czechiang. Services will be operated with three Boeing 767-300s recently acquired.