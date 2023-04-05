New direct train between the container terminal of Genova Pra' and Stuttgart

On May 4, the terminalista company PSA Italy will activate its own direct train between the container terminal that the company manages in the port area of Genoa Pra' and Stuttgart, departing Monday and Thursday at 5:00 a.m. from the Genoa airport and on Tuesdays and Fridays at 19:00 from Kornwestheim hub to Stuttgart. The new service called Stuttgart Express follows the success of the service PSA's Southern Express three-weekly rail Italy makes the direct connection between the port of Genoa and the Swiss railway terminal in Frenkendorf, near Basel.
PSA reminded Italy that within the next two years in its terminal PSA Genova Pra' is planned to be built by of Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) of a further seven tracks of 750 meters that will be part of the upgrading of the Voltri station, adjacent to the Genova Pra' terminal, and will be functional to the freight traffic, increasing its rail capacity. Such reinforcement, together with the entry into operation of the Third Party Passico, will allow trains of 750 meters to circulate, or European standard, making the Genoese airport more competitive towards the markets of Southern Europe.