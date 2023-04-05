New tender procedure for passenger services in the port of Olbia
Deiana: availability of the institution to entrust the integrated management of the maritime station, following a possible proposal for a finance project
Cagliari
April 5, 2023
The Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Sardinia has Published the call for tenders for the assignment of services to passengers in the port of Olbia. The harbour authority has specified that the New procedure shows substantial differences from the previous invitation to tender on the basis of the total value of the contract, which will amount to approximately 13.8 million euros (to be subject to discount), and from the duration of the contract will be four years, against the previous three, with the option to continue until additional 12 months.
Three, also in the new call, the lots subject to tender: the first, for a basic auction amount of about 8.8 million euros, it is referred to reception, reception, sorting and routing of arriving and departing vehicles. Compared to the service in deadline, which concerns only the port of Olbia, will be extended also at the port of Golfo Aranci, with the aim of exploiting effectively the area, recently redeveloped, of the former railways and thus prevent traffic congestion Urban. The second and third, limited to the port of the island Bianca, will concern, respectively, the station shuttle service maritime - ship and vice versa (amount of approximately 3.4 million euro) and the activity of info point, luggage storage, with assistance to passengers embarking and disembarking (approximately 1.6 million euro).
Confirmed, also in this procedure, the application of the social clause. In the overall evaluation of the score of Tender will also weigh the quality of the absorption plan of workers employed by the outgoing operator. The AdSP has specified that the current routing services, info point and shuttle, carried out respectively by Italservizi, Sviluppo Performance Strategie and Sun Lines, will continue, after the contract expires of 30 April, with a technical extension, presumably until early autumn, to allow the race to take place and the subsequent legal obligations.
Taking into account the amount of the tender, above the threshold Community, and in compliance with current procurement rules public, the new call will be addressed to all operators economic community, and will take place on the platform telematics of the Port System Authority, expiring of the submission of tenders at 12:00 on 8 May.
The president of the AdSP, Massimo Deiana, has specified that the New tender does not prevent the Authority from evaluating any proposals for Overall passenger traffic management: "Confirming the willingness of the institution to entrust at full capacity, following a possible proposal for a finance project, integrated management of the maritime station, of the non-operational areas of the White Island and related services to passengers - he explained - the current Tender procedure guarantees and consolidates, for the next four years, the services in place with an increase in quality levels. We further encourage greater attention to the needs of passengers, including those arriving and departing at the airport of Golfo Aranci, and all those innovations, technological and organizational, aimed at increasing the performance of ports".
