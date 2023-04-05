Signed the contract to equip the Molo Garibaldi in La Spezia with the cold ironing system

Today the president of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, Mario Sommariva, signed the deed formal with which the process for the electrification of the docks of Molo Garibaldi, where currently in the port of La Spezia are moored ships from cruise. The integrated contract provides for the award of the final, executive and realization design the transformer cabin for the cold ironing plant which will be able to deliver a power of 16 Megawatts necessary to feed ships at the approach. The project is co-financed by complementary PNRR funds and the implementation of works must be completed by the end of 2024.
This is the first batch of interventions for the implementation of the energy infrastructures serving the docks of the sector Crocieristico and the commercial sector of the port of La Spezia, for a value of 8.5 million euros, of which 5.5 million financed on the PNC / PNRR and three million with funds of the AdSP. The race was awarded to the ATI constituted by Mont-Ele Srl (parent company agent) and by Elettri-Fer Srl (principal) and by the Group temporary of designers constituted by Galileo Engineering Srl (parent company), Studio Colonna Srl (principal) and Envitech Srl (principal), for a contract amount, net of discounts percentages of 0.100% for jobs and 20.400% for final and executive design offered by the successful tenderer on the basic tender amount of EUR 7,17 million, of which 302 thousand euros for the final and executive design, over tax and social security charges, 6.79 million for works and 75 thousand euros for security charges that cannot be lowered.