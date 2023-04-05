FedEx announces a reorganization to cut costs by six billion dollars

The logistics and express delivery group FedEx Corporation has announced a consolidation of its operating companies which will take place gradually, to be completed in June 2024, and which is expected to allow cut costs by a total close to four billion dollars as of fiscal year 2025, of which 1.2 billion lower expenses in the terrestrial segment, 1.3 billion in air transport and 1.5 billion children general and administrative costs, to which will be added a Further cost cut of two billion from the year tax 2027.
The program provides that the companies FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Services and other group operating companies merge into the sole company Federal Express Corporation which will manage a unified air-to-ground service network, and fully integrated under the FedEx brand. Plus FedEx Freight will continue, as an autonomous company under Federal Express Corporation, to provide freight services to partial load. Raj Subramaniam will be the president and CEO of Federal Express Corporation.