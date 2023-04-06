Michael Thamm has stepped down as CEO of Costa Crociere Spa

Michael Thamm has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of Costa Crociere Spa, a company that is part of the group US cruise Carnival Corporation and operating brands Costa Cruises and AIDA Cruises. "Seatrade Cruise News", publication of the Informa group, specifying that he learned of the departure from a company spokesperson, and Recalling that Thamm became CEO of the Costa group in 2012 (
of 23 April
2012).
Announcing that sources inside and outside the company have expressed surprise at the abandonment of Thamm apparently without warning, "Seatrade Cruise News" specified that the role of managing director of the Costa group will not be reassigned and that now Mario Zanetti, president of Costa Cruises, and Felix Eichhorn, president of AIDA Cruises, will report directly to Josh Weinstein, chairman and chief executive officer by Carnival Corporation.