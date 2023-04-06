Significant quarterly contraction in revenues of the Chinese OOCL

In the first quarter of this year, in addition to continuing the Decrease in the volume of containerized cargoes handled in progress Since the third quarter of 2021, the Decline - started in the previous quarter - in revenues deriving from this activity registered by the shipping company OOCL of the Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. In the First three months of 2023, in fact, the turnover produced by sea shipments made by OOCL amounted to 2.17 billion dollars, with a decrease of -57.8% on the same last year's period. This compares with a volume of goods containerized handled which was pairs to 1.74 million of teu, with a reduction of -3.2% on the first trimester of 2022.
In the intra-Asian and Australasia market alone, the company of Hong Kong has enlivened 776 thousand teu (- 4.3%) and this activity generated revenues pairs to 724,4 million US dollars (-49.9%). In Strong contraction also the turnover recorded in the markets transpacific and Asia-Europe, where revenues stood at respectively to 649,8 million (- 65.6%) and 489,5 million dollars (-67.9%) and where the volumes enlivened have totaled 446 thousand (- 6.4%) and 388 thousand teu (- 4.4%). In contrast, however, thanks the increase in operating activities, the trend in the market transatlantic transport where in the first three months of this year OOCL has enlivened 128 thousand teu (+25.5%) and has recorded revenues pairs to 311,9 million dollars (+4.7%).