Navigazione Montanari buys eight ships

The Italian shipping company Navigazione Montanari, through the Maltese Nai Int., bought from Vassholmen Shipping, a subsidiary of the Cypriot Sole Shipping, the eight oil/chemical tankers Valcadore
, Valgardena
, Valle Azzurra
, Valle Bianca
, Valrossa
, Valsesia
, Valtellina
and Valverde
the exercise of the call options provided for in the context of the related Sale and leaseback transaction of December 18, 2018 relating to 11 units in the fleet. The news was announced today by the Watson Farley & Williams law firm that advised Nai in the purchase.