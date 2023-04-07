The Genoese San Giorgio del Porto has bought its fellow citizen Boma Yacht

The Genoese shipbuilding company San Giorgio del Porto (SgdP) of the Genova Industrie Navali (GIN) group has acquired the entire share capital of fellow citizen Boma Yacht by founding member Giorgio Boria. The news was given by the publication "Legalcommunity" specifying that SgdP is was assisted for all aspects of the negotiation by the firm CBB Law - Cristoffanini Bravo Bottero with a team formed by lawyers Giovanni Cristoffanini and Andrea Demarchi and for the party labor law by Vincenzo Maria Dona of the homonymous law firm, while the seller was assisted for the legal part by the law firm B4Lex avvocati associated with the partners Federico Annoni and Raffaele Rispoli, for the tax part by Andrea Leveratto and for the technical part by the architect Mattia Villani of the studio Villani Carenzo Building Workshop.
Boma Yacht was founded in 2009 by Boria, who will continue to be part of the company's management, and operates work on wooden and fiberglass boats and services Storage. The company has an operating area of over 3,000 square meters in Calata Gadda, of which 1,600 square meters of areas Blankets.